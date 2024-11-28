Left Menu

Joe Schmidt's Challenging Return: A Battle of Emotions and Rugby

Joe Schmidt, the new coach of Australia, faces an emotional challenge as he prepares to lead his team against his former side, Ireland, in Dublin. His tenure has seen mixed results with the Wallabies, reflecting both progress and setbacks. The focus remains on preparing for next year's challenge against the British & Irish Lions.

  Ireland

Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt is preparing for an emotional return to Dublin where he will lead his team against Ireland, a side he previously coached to three Six Nations triumphs. The New Zealand-born coach, who spent a decade in Ireland, is committed to transforming the Wallabies into a formidable force.

Despite the challenges, the journey hasn't been smooth for Schmidt. "We're keeping our head above water, but I'm not necessarily going forward," he expressed candidly. After a recent 27-13 defeat against Scotland, he emphasized the need for 80-minute performances and building team depth to withstand tough matches.

The upcoming match against Ireland, ranked No.1 in the world, poses a formidable test for Schmidt and his team. While Australia has achieved notable wins against England and Wales, overcoming last weekend's setback remains crucial. With an even record of 6-6 this year, Schmidt aims to focus on the Lions tour next year.

