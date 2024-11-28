Joe Schmidt's Challenging Return: A Battle of Emotions and Rugby

Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt is preparing for an emotional return to Dublin where he will lead his team against Ireland, a side he previously coached to three Six Nations triumphs. The New Zealand-born coach, who spent a decade in Ireland, is committed to transforming the Wallabies into a formidable force.

Despite the challenges, the journey hasn't been smooth for Schmidt. "We're keeping our head above water, but I'm not necessarily going forward," he expressed candidly. After a recent 27-13 defeat against Scotland, he emphasized the need for 80-minute performances and building team depth to withstand tough matches.

The upcoming match against Ireland, ranked No.1 in the world, poses a formidable test for Schmidt and his team. While Australia has achieved notable wins against England and Wales, overcoming last weekend's setback remains crucial. With an even record of 6-6 this year, Schmidt aims to focus on the Lions tour next year.

