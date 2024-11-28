FC Goa Secures Milestone Victory Against Kerala Blasters

In a significant milestone, FC Goa achieved their 50th clean sheet with a slim 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

The closely contested match featured a riveting midfield battle, with Kerala Blasters showcasing homegrown players like Vibin Mohanan and Freddy Lallawmawma against FC Goa's Carl McHugh. The encounter saw FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena narrowly miss a goal opportunity, striking the post from a carefully rehearsed free kick.

The breakthrough came when Sahil Tavora linked up with Boris Singh, who exploited a defensive lapse by Sachin Suresh to find the net in the 40th minute. Despite strategic changes by Kerala Blasters' coach Mikael Stahre, FC Goa remained dominant, preserving their lead thanks to defensive stalwarts like Sandesh Jhingan. A late rally by the Blasters was thwarted as FC Goa held firm to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)