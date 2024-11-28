Left Menu

FC Goa Secures Milestone Victory Against Kerala Blasters

FC Goa celebrated their 50th clean sheet in a gripping match, narrowly defeating Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in ISL 2024-25. Despite intense competition and a midfield battle, FC Goa capitalized on a critical mistake by Sachin Suresh to seize victory, maintaining control throughout the second half.

Dejan Drazic (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, FC Goa achieved their 50th clean sheet with a slim 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

The closely contested match featured a riveting midfield battle, with Kerala Blasters showcasing homegrown players like Vibin Mohanan and Freddy Lallawmawma against FC Goa's Carl McHugh. The encounter saw FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena narrowly miss a goal opportunity, striking the post from a carefully rehearsed free kick.

The breakthrough came when Sahil Tavora linked up with Boris Singh, who exploited a defensive lapse by Sachin Suresh to find the net in the 40th minute. Despite strategic changes by Kerala Blasters' coach Mikael Stahre, FC Goa remained dominant, preserving their lead thanks to defensive stalwarts like Sandesh Jhingan. A late rally by the Blasters was thwarted as FC Goa held firm to secure victory.

