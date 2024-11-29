Left Menu

FC Goa Secures 50th Clean Sheet with Victory Over Kerala Blasters

FC Goa celebrated their 50th clean sheet in the ISL by defeating Kerala Blasters 1-0 in a fiercely contested match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Boris Singh scored the decisive goal, while solid defensive efforts preserved the lead. Goa will next face Hyderabad FC, and Kerala meets Bengaluru FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:40 IST
Boris Singh in action. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa marked a milestone by securing their 50th clean sheet in the Indian Super League, defeating Kerala Blasters 1-0 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match, part of the 2024-25 season, was tightly contested with neither team giving much ground.

The game's only goal came in the 40th minute when Boris Singh capitalized on a defensive error by Kerala's Sachin Suresh. Previously, Iker Guarrotxena had struck the post from a free-kick, indicating Goa's attacking intent. Goa's midfield, led by Carl McHugh, effectively overcame Kerala's homegrown talents such as Vibin Mohanan and Freddy Lallawmawma.

The second half saw FC Goa maintaining their dominance, with Dejan Drazic coming close to doubling the lead. Kerala made several substitutions to alter their fortunes, but FC Goa's defense, particularly Sandesh Jhingan, held firm. The victory keeps FC Goa in strong form as they prepare to face Hyderabad FC on December 4, while Kerala looks to bounce back against Bengaluru FC on December 7.

