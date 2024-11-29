Left Menu

Harry Brook's Unbeaten Century Propels England to Commanding Position Against New Zealand

Harry Brook's stellar century and Ollie Pope's return-to-form fifty placed England in a strong position at the end of the second day of the first Test against New Zealand. Despite a rocky start, England ended the day at 319/5, just behind New Zealand's total of 348.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST
Harry Brook. (Photo- England Cricket X/@englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

On Friday, England reached a commanding position in the first Test against New Zealand, thanks to an unbeaten century by Harry Brook and a vital fifty from Ollie Pope. The team concluded day two with a score of 319/5 in Christchurch, trailing New Zealand by mere runs and poised to take the lead.

Beginning the day at 319/8, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips hit a half-century, but succumbing to Brydon Carse's pace (4/64), the Kiwis folded for 348. Carse, along with spinner Shoaib Bashir (4/69), led England's bowling efforts. However, England's innings started shakily, losing Zak Crawley and other crucial batsmen early.

Standing at 71/4, England found resilience through Brook and Pope. Their counter-attacking partnership crossed the 200-run mark, finally brought to a halt at 222. Brook continued his assault, notching his seventh Test century as he and Ben Stokes rebuilt the innings with a powerful unbeaten stand of 97 runs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

