Virat Kohli's Century Sparks Hope and Inspiration Amid Australian Struggles

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting praises Virat Kohli's century against Australia in Perth, highlighting his resilience and return to form. Ponting advises struggling Australian batsmen, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, to focus on intent and strengths ahead of the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:39 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting lauded Indian batting star Virat Kohli after his stellar century against Australia in Perth. Emphasizing Kohli's return to trusting his unique playing style, Ponting noted how this approach during the second innings proved pivotal for the batsman, enabling a rise above past criticisms and doubts.

Ponting remarked on the ICC Review podcast, "Virat showcased a remarkable transformation in the second innings by relying on his strengths." This achievement marked Kohli's 81st international century, intensifying his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. Kohli's career stats include 9,145 Test runs at an average of 48.13, with personal best of 254*.

The former Australian captain also addressed the challenges faced by senior Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, urging a focus on intent. Ponting suggested, "Think about scoring first and not about getting out. It's imperative to be positive and assertive," especially as Australia prepares for the Adelaide Test comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

