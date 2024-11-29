Left Menu

13-Year-Old Cricket Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL Records

Sunil Yash Kalra's Cricket Predicta utilizes data-driven strategies to assess cricket players. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at age 13, becomes the youngest IPL signee after being acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs1.10 crore, marking a remarkable milestone in the 2025 IPL Mega Auctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:15 IST
Sunil Yash Kalra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sunil Yash Kalra, founder of Cricket Predicta, recently detailed the innovative strategies his company uses to assess cricket players. He described it as a data-driven entity where player performance is evaluated on 42 parameters by retired professors and former ICC officials, thus creating nuanced narratives through in-depth analysis.

Highlighting the significance of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auctions, Kalra underscored its global importance. He noted that the auction was the world's second-largest, emphasizing the critical role scouts played, particularly in bringing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the limelight.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, now the youngest player ever signed by the IPL, was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs1.10 crore, starting at a base price of Rs30 lakh. The fierce bidding saw competition between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, with the former ultimately securing the prodigious left-handed batter.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar at the age of 12. Notably, he scored a 58-ball century against Australia in a U19 match. His T20 debut came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan, further showcasing his talent amidst the ongoing Ranji Trophy series.

Cricket Predicta continues to set new benchmarks in understanding player potential and performance, offering invaluable insights that resonate throughout the cricketing sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

