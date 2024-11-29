Mulder's Injury Paves Way for Breetzke as South Africa Dominate

In a major setback for South Africa, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka after suffering a fractured right middle finger during the first Test in Durban. The injury, confirmed by X-rays following a hit to his lower hand while batting, will see Mulder sidelined for the remainder of the series.

Matthew Breetzke, who recently debuted against Bangladesh, will replace Mulder in the second Test scheduled for December 5 to 9 at St George's Park, Gqeberha, according to the ICC. Breetzke has featured in one Test and eight T20Is, and has recorded a half-century across formats. South Africa stands strong in the series, as Sri Lanka fell for just 42 runs in their first innings, thanks to Marco Jansen's outstanding seven-wicket performance.

As the second innings progresses, South Africa has amassed over 200 runs, with notable fifties from Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma, extending their lead to 363 runs. Both teams are vying for a place in the World Test Championship Final in June. A home sweep is crucial for South Africa's qualification; meanwhile, Sri Lanka needs at least one victory to enhance their chances at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)