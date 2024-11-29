Cricket Stadia in Jaipur and Raipur Face Groundwater Controversy

The National Green Tribunal was recently updated on the issue of groundwater extraction by cricket stadia in Jaipur and Raipur. Both facilities have failed to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs), despite numerous reminders.

The Central Ground Water Authority's report highlighted inaction from district magistrates and underscored the urgency of addressing this environmental concern.

The tribunal previously directed authorities to expedite decisions on NOC applications, but non-compliance persists, resulting in directives to seal borewells at the affected stadia.

(With inputs from agencies.)