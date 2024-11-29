McLaren Closes In on Constructors' Championship in Qatar Showdown

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth Formula 1 title in Las Vegas, but the spotlight now shifts to Qatar, where the fight for the lucrative constructors' championship is heating up. McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull are neck and neck in the race, with McLaren leading the charge.

This weekend's sprint race in Qatar offers a maximum of 59 points, adding pressure to the constructors' battle. A triumph would grant McLaren its first constructors' championship since 1998, pending a strong showing or issues for rivals Ferrari and Red Bull. The stakes are high with a $140 million prize pot on the line.

Driver safety emerges as a top concern, with last year's excessive heat putting racers at risk. This year promises milder weather, to the relief of drivers like Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, who struggled with the heat previously. The FIA has approved driver cooling kits, although they won't be available until next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)