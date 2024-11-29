South Africa on Brink of Victory Against Sri Lanka in First Test Thriller

South Africa is tantalizingly close to securing a victory against Sri Lanka, needing just five more wickets as their opponents finished the third day at 103-5. Set a daunting 516-run target, Sri Lanka faces a Herculean task with two days remaining to salvage the test at Kingsmead.

The home team has built a formidable lead, thanks to captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs's impressive centuries, declaring on 366-5. Sri Lanka, already dismissed for a paltry 42 in their first innings, saw some resilience from batsmen Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews but still faltered.

South African bowlers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada capitalized on the situation, each claiming two wickets and putting the visitors on the back foot. With determination, South Africa aims to seal the first test, keeping their World Test Championship aspirations alive ahead of the second test in Gqeberha.

(With inputs from agencies.)