Lebanese Football Set to Resume Amidst Ceasefire
The Lebanese Football Association announced that all soccer matches will resume from early next year, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The matches were initially postponed due to conflicts. The season had started in September, but the national team has been playing abroad due to instability.
After a ceasefire announcement by Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by the U.S. and France, the Lebanese Football Association (LFA) confirmed that soccer matches in Lebanon will resume early next year.
In a statement on Friday, the LFA's Executive Committee decided to continue all football activities starting from the beginning of 2025. This decision follows the postponement of matches due to recent conflicts.
The Lebanese Premier League began its 2024-25 season in September. However, the national men's team has been playing its home World Cup qualifiers abroad, a decision influenced by regional tensions impacting Palestine and Israel as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
