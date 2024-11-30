Pole Position Drama: Norris Outpaces Rivals at Qatar GP Sprint

Lando Norris took center stage at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint by claiming pole position on Friday. While his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was pushed to third, Mercedes' George Russell slid into second place, disrupting what could have been a McLaren front row lockout.

As McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points with only two rounds remaining, the team is close to clinching their first constructors' title since 1998. Norris, whose hopes for an individual title faded recently, expressed satisfaction, stating that achieving pole was a crucial target as they aim to secure maximum points.

The competitive field sees Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc closely following in fourth and fifth positions. Despite high stakes, Ferrari is adjusting to current realities, while the newly-crowned champion Max Verstappen finished sixth. Notably, Sergio Perez's qualifying disappointments continued, casting doubt on his future despite a standing contract.

