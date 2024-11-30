Left Menu

Spanish Minor Faces Penalty for Racial Abuse in LaLiga

A minor who racially abused Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league match against Rayo Vallecano received a one-year stadium ban and a fine. The minor admitted wrongdoing and apologized. The case is part of a broader crackdown on racism by LaLiga and judicial authorities in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 01:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move against racism in sports, a minor who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league match has been penalized with a one-year stadium ban, Real Madrid announced on Friday.

The offender has also been fined by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport. The minor admitted his misconduct, issued an apology to Vinicius Jr, and accepted the consequences as coordinated by the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

This incident is part of a broader initiative to tackle racism in LaLiga, with multiple cases being addressed by both legal courts and sports bodies. Another individual faced similar penalties for abusing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, underscoring legal efforts to combat racism in Spanish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

