Spanish Minor Faces Penalty for Racial Abuse in LaLiga

In a significant move against racism in sports, a minor who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league match has been penalized with a one-year stadium ban, Real Madrid announced on Friday.

The offender has also been fined by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport. The minor admitted his misconduct, issued an apology to Vinicius Jr, and accepted the consequences as coordinated by the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

This incident is part of a broader initiative to tackle racism in LaLiga, with multiple cases being addressed by both legal courts and sports bodies. Another individual faced similar penalties for abusing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, underscoring legal efforts to combat racism in Spanish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)