Frustration Mounts as NorthEast United Faces Third Defeat

NorthEast United FC suffered a tough 1-0 defeat against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, an Indian Super League clash. Dimitrios Diamantakos netted in the 23rd minute, securing East Bengal's first win of the season and interrupting NorthEast's promising spell. This marks the third loss this season for NorthEast United, missing an opportunity to close the gap with league leaders Bengaluru FC.

During the post-match press conference, NorthEast United's head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, openly criticized his team's lackluster performance, pointing out significant areas requiring improvement. 'What went wrong? Everything,' Benali said, expressing his disappointment over the team's failure to implement their game plan, and stressing the importance of staying composed under pressure.

Benali emphasized the team's need to learn from missed opportunities, having struggled to convert several chances with 12 off-target shots. He also addressed the mental obstacles faced by the players, noting that anxiety and inexperience contributed to their shortcomings. Despite being reduced to ten men due to a red card for Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Benali insists on the necessity for greater calmness to achieve victory. Looking ahead, NorthEast United aims to reset and prepare for their match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 8.

