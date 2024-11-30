Left Menu

Thrilling Victories and Tight Draws Mark Day 4 of Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship 2024

Day 4 at the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 showcased intense matches with Hockey Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana securing wins. Notably, Hockey Mizoram crushed Arunachal 11-0, while Maharashtra and Punjab ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:02 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex in Secunderabad was marked by impressive performances as Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Haryana claimed victories, according to a statement from Hockey India.

The day kicked off with a thrilling encounter in Pool E, where Hockey Chandigarh edged out Kerala Hockey with a 3-2 win. Kerala's goals came from Dipanjali Tirkey and Parameswari Pinapothula, while Chandigarh's Simran, Annu, and match-winner Tamanna sealed the victory.

In the same pool, Hockey Mizoram outclassed Hockey Arunachal with a dominant 11-0 victory. Captain Laltlanchhungi led the charge with four goals, complemented by other significant contributions from her teammates. Meanwhile, Hockey Delhi and Hockey Bihar settled for a goalless draw in Pool F.

Over in Pool H, Hockey Madhya Pradesh delivered a commanding 11-1 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh, with Parmar Ronak and Captain Krishna Sharma scoring twice. Hockey Haryana triumphed in Pool A against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a 9-1 scoreline, thanks largely to goals from Captain Supriya, Anjani, and Diya.

The day concluded with an even battle in Pool G, where Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab played out a 2-2 draw. Goals by Maharashtra's Gunjan Baviskar and Anvi Rawat matched those of Punjab's Sanna and Maskeenpreet Kaur. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

