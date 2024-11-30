Ricky Ponting's Game-Changing Advice for Aussie Batters

Renowned former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has urged struggling batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to follow in the footsteps of India's cricket sensation Virat Kohli. He believes replicating Kohli's game approach could help them regain form in the remaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests.

Ponting drew comparisons with Kohli's transformation between innings in the opening Test, where Kohli rebounded with a stunning unbeaten century that set India a formidable target. He emphasized the necessity for the Australian batsmen to trust their abilities and take calculated risks to challenge the Indian bowlers.

Despite a heavy defeat in the first Test, Ponting suggested maintaining faith in the current lineup, advocating against wholesale changes. He believes the Australian squad is filled with seasoned players capable of excelling on the big stage, as they prepare for the next Test against India in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)