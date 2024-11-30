Dramatic Twists Unfold in Australian Open Golf Tournaments

The drama is palpable at the Australian Open as Lucas Herbert surrendered his outright lead, now sharing the top spot with American Ryggs Johnston. Johnston's impressive 4-under 68 on Saturday brought him level with Herbert, who could only manage an even par 72. Both stand at 14-under, setting the stage for an electrifying final round.

Kingston Heath played host to these developments, having hosted the final two rounds after the initial ones at the Victoria Golf Club. Johnston, ranked 953rd, showcased exceptional form with six birdies in 12 holes, although a stumble at the par-5 14th hindered his momentum. Meanwhile, defending champion Joaquin Niemann had a stellar day, storming into contention with a 64.

In the concurrent Women's Australian Open, South Korea's Jiyai Shin claimed the outright lead following a 67 on Saturday. She leads by two strokes over Hannah Green of Australia, while overnight leader Hyojin Yang dropped down the leaderboard. With equal prize money across both events, the tournaments continue to captivate golf enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)