Yashasvi Jaiswal: Cricket's Rising Star Shines in Australia

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was lauded by Ajay Jadeja after scoring a century against Australia. Despite a disappointing start, Jaiswal excelled in the Test series opener, recording 161 runs. His impressive performance marked him as a future star, breaking records in just 15 Test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:24 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of talent and resilience, young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has captured the attention of the cricketing world with his stellar performance against Australia. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja commended Jaiswal's swashbuckling century, while also urging the talent to remain humble in the volatile arena of sports.

On his maiden tour in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal experienced a tough start. Facing Nathan McSweeney on a challenging Perth pitch, the 22-year-old was dismissed without scoring. Yet, he displayed formidable grit, rebounding in the second innings to achieve his first Test century on Australian soil, contributing to a commanding 201-run opening partnership with KL Rahul.

Jaiswal's 161-run innings, adorned with 15 boundaries and three sixes, was pivotal in securing India's 295-run triumph. This standout performance not only captured headlines but also saw Jaiswal surpassing Vijay Hazare's record for the most runs by an Indian in their first 15 Tests. As the young cricketer readies for the second Test in Adelaide, the cricket world watches with keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

