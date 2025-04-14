Controversial Dance Performance Sparks Enquiry in Bari Village

A controversial dance performance held at a primary school in Bari village has prompted an official enquiry following its circulation on social media. The event, staged on Sunday night, showed women performing on a stage identified by the school's signboard.

The dance, deemed offensive by some viewers, sparked backlash and led Hasayan Block Education Officer Lakshmikant to launch an investigation. He stated that an inquiry is underway, with the findings set to be reported to higher authorities to decide on necessary actions.

The officer emphasized that no permission had been granted for the event on the school's premises. If education department personnel are implicated, departmental measures will follow. Additionally, action against the event organizers is expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)