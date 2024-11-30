Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar Shine at PSPB Lawn Tennis Tournament

In a thrilling display of athleticism, Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar claimed the top honors at the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament. Nagal, representing Indian Oil, overpowered ONGC's J Vishnu Vardhan with scores of 6-4 and 6-3 in the men's finals.

Meanwhile, BPCL's Vaishnavi Adkar demonstrated her prowess in the women's singles, defeating Indian Oil's Riya Bhatia with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 finish. Rajkumar Dubey, identifying as the standout player in the veterans' category, secured victories in both the singles and doubles matches.

Dubey triumphed over Munesh Sharma in the singles with an 8-6 win and then paired with Sharma to succeed against OIL's duo, Siddharth Bharali and Diganta Bora, with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. In the veterans' team event, ONGC edged out IOCL 2-1, led by a strong performance from KS Rawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)