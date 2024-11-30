Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar Shine at PSPB Lawn Tennis Tournament
Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar emerged as winners in the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament, triumphing in the men’s and women’s singles finals. Rajkumar Dubey achieved a double win in the veterans' events, dominating both singles and doubles matches, showcasing remarkable skill and strategy.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling display of athleticism, Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar claimed the top honors at the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament. Nagal, representing Indian Oil, overpowered ONGC's J Vishnu Vardhan with scores of 6-4 and 6-3 in the men's finals.
Meanwhile, BPCL's Vaishnavi Adkar demonstrated her prowess in the women's singles, defeating Indian Oil's Riya Bhatia with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 finish. Rajkumar Dubey, identifying as the standout player in the veterans' category, secured victories in both the singles and doubles matches.
Dubey triumphed over Munesh Sharma in the singles with an 8-6 win and then paired with Sharma to succeed against OIL's duo, Siddharth Bharali and Diganta Bora, with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. In the veterans' team event, ONGC edged out IOCL 2-1, led by a strong performance from KS Rawat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawn tennis
- Sumit Nagal
- Vaishnavi Adkar
- tournament
- winner
- Indian Oil
- BPCL
- veterans
- PSPB
- championship
ALSO READ
Hindi Pakhwada: Winners of Essay and Poetry Competitions Honored; 2nd Official Language Magazine 'Surabhi' Released
BPCL Shines at PRCI Excellence and Chanakya Awards 2024
The Struggle of a Cannes Winner: All We Imagine As Light
Cannes Winner 'All We Imagine As Light' Struggles for Digital Debut
Rodri's Real Madrid Temptation: A Ballon d'Or Winner's Perspective