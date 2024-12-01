Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton: 'I’ve Still Got It' Amidst Challenging Season

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One champion, maintains confidence despite qualifying sixth and slower than teammate George Russell for the Qatar Grand Prix. Hamilton, moving to Ferrari next year, still believes in his capabilities, despite teammate Russell frequently out-qualifying him this season.

Updated: 01-12-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:58 IST
Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion in Formula One, affirmed his confidence ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix despite a challenging season. Hamilton, who qualified sixth and was nearly half a second slower than his Mercedes teammate George Russell, emphasized that his skills remained intact.

The racing icon, set to turn 40 next year as he transitions to Ferrari, reflected on being outpaced in qualifying sessions this year, repeating a sentiment of not being 'definitely fast any more.' Even with Russell starting on the front row in Qatar, Hamilton remained optimistic.

'I know I've still got it,' Hamilton stated, remarking that the car's limitations affect his performance. Despite Russell consistently outperforming him 18-5 this season, the record-holder with 105 wins looks forward to the season's end in December, before his sponsor commitments and switch to Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

