Cricket Unites: The Dawn of KGPL in Poonch and Rajouri

The Army launched the Krishna Ghati Premier League (KGPL) in Poonch and Rajouri, featuring 32 teams and offering a cash prize of Rs eight lakh. The tournament, coinciding with Vijay Diwas, aims to inspire youth and bring communities together through cricket, with participation from some IPL players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has launched the largest cricket tournament in Poonch and Rajouri, ushering in the first season of the Krishna Ghati Premier League (KGPL) 2024-2025. According to a defence spokesman, the Nangi Tekri battalion, part of the Krishna Ghati brigade, spearheaded this initiative.

With a significant cash prize of Rs eight lakh, KGPL is anticipated to become a major cricket spectacle in the Pir Panjal region. It aims to ignite passion among the youth and foster unity through cricket, featuring 32 teams from various localities competing in a knockout format.

The league's climax will be on Vijay Diwas, December 16, aligning with national pride. Notably, some IPL players will join, enhancing its appeal and inspiring emerging cricketers in these communities.

