Cricket Unites: The Dawn of KGPL in Poonch and Rajouri

The Army has launched the largest cricket tournament in Poonch and Rajouri, ushering in the first season of the Krishna Ghati Premier League (KGPL) 2024-2025. According to a defence spokesman, the Nangi Tekri battalion, part of the Krishna Ghati brigade, spearheaded this initiative.

With a significant cash prize of Rs eight lakh, KGPL is anticipated to become a major cricket spectacle in the Pir Panjal region. It aims to ignite passion among the youth and foster unity through cricket, featuring 32 teams from various localities competing in a knockout format.

The league's climax will be on Vijay Diwas, December 16, aligning with national pride. Notably, some IPL players will join, enhancing its appeal and inspiring emerging cricketers in these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)