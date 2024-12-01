Left Menu

United's Rashford and Zirkzee Dazzle in Crushing Win Over Everton

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each scored twice to lead Manchester United to a 4-0 victory over Everton. This win marked a successful Premier League debut for new manager Ruben Amorim. Everton struggled, failing to score for the fourth consecutive game and sitting precariously near the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:54 IST
In a commanding display at Old Trafford, Manchester United defeated Everton 4-0, with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scoring twice. The match was significant as it was new manager Ruben Amorim's first Premier League appearance in charge.

Rashford opened the scoring by converting a corner from Bruno Fernandes in the 34th minute. Just before halftime, Zirkzee capitalized on Amad Diallo's interception to double United's lead. Rashford's second goal came within seconds of the restart, assisted by Amad, who was influential throughout the match.

In the 64th minute, Amad's persistence paid off as he set up Zirkzee for his second goal. The victory lifted United three spots to ninth on the table, while Everton's struggles continued, as they remain just above the relegation zone without a goal in four games.

