Chelsea Dominates Aston Villa with Commanding 3-0 Victory

Chelsea triumphed over Aston Villa with a commanding 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer elevated Chelsea to joint second in the Premier League standings.

The game began with Senegal striker Jackson expertly converting a Marc Cucurella cross in the seventh minute. Fernandez then capitalized on weak Villa defending in the 36th minute, and Palmer sealed the victory with a spectacular shot in the 83rd minute.

Despite a few chances, Villa failed to threaten, having to replace injured goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at halftime. Chelsea's substitutes nearly added to the score, but Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen's efforts kept the scoreline at 3-0.

