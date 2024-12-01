Left Menu

Thrilling Equalizer: Arnaud Nordin Saves the Day for Montpellier

Arnaud Nordin scored a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time as Montpellier fought back for a 2-2 draw against Lille. The ill-tempered match saw two players sent off, and Lille's Jonathan David scored twice from penalties. The result leaves Montpellier at the bottom of the league table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:23 IST
Thrilling Equalizer: Arnaud Nordin Saves the Day for Montpellier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Arnaud Nordin struck a crucial equalizer in stoppage time, securing a 2-2 draw for Montpellier against Lille in a heated French league clash.

The match turned chaotic when Tanguy Coulibaly's action set off a confrontation, leading to red cards for him and Lille's Mitchel Bakker. Meanwhile, Lille maintained their unbeaten streak with goals from Jonathan David, who converted two penalties.

Despite the dramatic scenes and contentious refereeing decisions, including a lengthy video review, the draw leaves Montpellier struggling at the bottom of the league, while Lille retains fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024