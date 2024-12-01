Thrilling Equalizer: Arnaud Nordin Saves the Day for Montpellier
Arnaud Nordin scored a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time as Montpellier fought back for a 2-2 draw against Lille. The ill-tempered match saw two players sent off, and Lille's Jonathan David scored twice from penalties. The result leaves Montpellier at the bottom of the league table.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:23 IST
- Country:
- France
Arnaud Nordin struck a crucial equalizer in stoppage time, securing a 2-2 draw for Montpellier against Lille in a heated French league clash.
The match turned chaotic when Tanguy Coulibaly's action set off a confrontation, leading to red cards for him and Lille's Mitchel Bakker. Meanwhile, Lille maintained their unbeaten streak with goals from Jonathan David, who converted two penalties.
Despite the dramatic scenes and contentious refereeing decisions, including a lengthy video review, the draw leaves Montpellier struggling at the bottom of the league, while Lille retains fourth place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arnaud Nordin
- Montpellier
- Lille
- French league
- football
- Jonathan David
- red cards
- penalties
- drama
- draw
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India vs. Malaysia: A Clash of Familiar Foes on the Football Field
Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football
India's Football Feud: Battle Against Malaysia for a Turnaround
Governor's Generous Kick for Sikkim's Football Growth
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.