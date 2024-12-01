Thrilling Equalizer: Arnaud Nordin Saves the Day for Montpellier

Arnaud Nordin struck a crucial equalizer in stoppage time, securing a 2-2 draw for Montpellier against Lille in a heated French league clash.

The match turned chaotic when Tanguy Coulibaly's action set off a confrontation, leading to red cards for him and Lille's Mitchel Bakker. Meanwhile, Lille maintained their unbeaten streak with goals from Jonathan David, who converted two penalties.

Despite the dramatic scenes and contentious refereeing decisions, including a lengthy video review, the draw leaves Montpellier struggling at the bottom of the league, while Lille retains fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)