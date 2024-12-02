Left Menu

Djokovic Reunites with Murray for Coaching Comeback

Novak Djokovic has hired Andy Murray as his coach ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, explained his choice during an event in Argentina. The pair, longtime rivals and friends, have faced off numerous times but now team up for a new chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:35 IST
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has chosen Andy Murray as his coach, a decision that underscores their long-standing relationship on and off the tennis court. The announcement was made during Djokovic's visit to Argentina, where he participated in a farewell match for Juan Martín del Potro.

This collaboration comes after Djokovic went six months without a coach and ahead of the Australian Open in January. Both stars have a shared history, having faced each other 36 times in professional matches.

Despite their fierce rivalry, Djokovic and Murray's friendship has endured. Djokovic expressed high regard for Murray's understanding of his game and acknowledged the depth of their shared experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

