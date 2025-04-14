Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown Looms at Masters as McIlroy Eyes Career Grand Slam

Indian-origin golfers Theegala and Rai struggled, dropping in ranks at the Masters, while McIlroy leads with a shot at a career Grand Slam. DeChambeau trails closely, promising an electrifying final round. Bhatia joins Masters winner Matsuyama for the final showdown. Scheffler, Rose, Conners, and Reed remain contenders.

Updated: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST
Golfer Sahith Theegala (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 89th Masters golf tournament witnessed a challenging third round for the Indian-origin players, with Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai dropping in ranks to a tie for the 30th position. Despite two of the three being in the Top-10 after the first round, only Akshay Bhatia remained at T-52.

Theegala's performance was marred by late bogeys, neutralizing his previous birdies, while debutant Rai managed a spirited rally with four consecutive birdies only to finish with two bogeys. The trio, including Bhatia, remains hopeful as the final round approaches, with Bhatia set to play alongside former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy emerged as the frontrunner, positioned to claim a career Grand Slam if he succeeds in securing a win. McIlroy's second consecutive 66 has put him at 12-under par, with a close challenge from Bryson DeChambeau. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and other notable players like Justin Rose and Patrick Reed are also in contention for the prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

