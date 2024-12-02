Liverpool's Commanding Victory Rattles Manchester City

Liverpool showcased their dominance with a solid 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, increasing the gap between themselves and their title rivals. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were pivotal in sealing the win for Liverpool.

Following the defeat, City's head coach Pep Guardiola acknowledged the strong performance by Liverpool, congratulating them on a well-deserved victory. He noted that Manchester City had dominated the opening 20 minutes and was determined to rebuild and regain their momentum.

Guardiola emphasized the importance of winning upcoming matches to restore confidence within the team. Despite some promising play, City failed to capitalize on their opportunities, managing just one shot on goal. Salah's penalty in the 78th minute cemented Liverpool's commanding lead in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)