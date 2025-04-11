Mohamed Salah Secures Future with Liverpool: A New Chapter Begins

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has put an end to months of speculation regarding his future by signing a two-year contract extension with the Premier League leaders, the club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Egyptian star, who joined from AS Roma in 2017, was poised to leave for free this summer before extending his contract. Salah expressed excitement over the team's potential for further triumphs, stating his desire to win more trophies for the club's impassioned supporters.

Salah, Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer with 243 goals, lauded the club's fans and pledged continued commitment to bringing success home. Liverpool, leading the Premier League and boasting several titles with Salah's significant contribution, views his contract extension as crucial for future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)