Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Secures Future with Liverpool: A New Chapter Begins

Mohamed Salah has inked a two-year extension with Liverpool, ensuring his stay at Anfield after months of speculation. With this new contract, the 32-year-old forward commits to aspiring for more trophies with the team. Salah's continued presence fortifies Liverpool's lineup, aiming for consistent victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:05 IST
Mohamed Salah Secures Future with Liverpool: A New Chapter Begins
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has put an end to months of speculation regarding his future by signing a two-year contract extension with the Premier League leaders, the club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Egyptian star, who joined from AS Roma in 2017, was poised to leave for free this summer before extending his contract. Salah expressed excitement over the team's potential for further triumphs, stating his desire to win more trophies for the club's impassioned supporters.

Salah, Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer with 243 goals, lauded the club's fans and pledged continued commitment to bringing success home. Liverpool, leading the Premier League and boasting several titles with Salah's significant contribution, views his contract extension as crucial for future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025