Fit and Ready: Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Adelaide Test Clash

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's seasoned seam bowling all-rounder, has officially dispelled worries over his fitness, declaring himself prepared for the upcoming pink ball Test against India starting on December 6th.

The 33-year-old athlete had previously felt discomfort after his bowling stint in the first Test, which resulted in a 295-run defeat at Perth. However, Marsh has since confirmed his fitness status for the second Test at Adelaide Oval, restoring confidence among fans and teammates alike.

His return comes at a crucial time for Australia, as they also contend with the unavailability of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood due to a side strain. In his absence, Scott Boland may join the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, enhancing their competitive edge.

