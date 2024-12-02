Left Menu

Fit and Ready: Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Adelaide Test Clash

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's seam bowling all-rounder, has confirmed his readiness for the second pink ball Test against India, alleviating injury concerns. After experiencing discomfort in the first Test, Marsh assures his fitness ahead of the Adelaide match, boosting the team amidst Josh Hazlewood's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:01 IST
Fit and Ready: Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Adelaide Test Clash
Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's seasoned seam bowling all-rounder, has officially dispelled worries over his fitness, declaring himself prepared for the upcoming pink ball Test against India starting on December 6th.

The 33-year-old athlete had previously felt discomfort after his bowling stint in the first Test, which resulted in a 295-run defeat at Perth. However, Marsh has since confirmed his fitness status for the second Test at Adelaide Oval, restoring confidence among fans and teammates alike.

His return comes at a crucial time for Australia, as they also contend with the unavailability of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood due to a side strain. In his absence, Scott Boland may join the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, enhancing their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024