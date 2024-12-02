Reviving Tradition: National Games in Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games are scheduled to unfold in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, featuring an array of sports disciplines. Among the events, 32 core sports and four demonstration sports, including yogasana and mallakhambh, will be showcased.

Originally, the Games were set to feature 34 sports as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2014 between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association (USOA). However, recent approvals from IOA President PT Usha and the Games Technical Conduct Committee have finalized 32 sports disciplines with additional demonstration sports.

In a significant move to respect tradition while embracing modernity, demonstration sports such as Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhambh, and Rafting have been included. This initiative signifies a robust commitment to honoring India's cultural heritage and providing new opportunities for athletes, as highlighted by Usha in a recent press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)