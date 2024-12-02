Fiorentina Midfielder Edoardo Bove's Sudden Collapse Sparks Concern

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove remains in a hospital in Florence after a dramatic collapse during a Serie A match with Inter Milan. The 22-year-old is now stable, according to his club, and has been communicating with teammates through a video call.

Bove had an uneventful night at Careggi University Hospital, and Fiorentina has confirmed he no longer requires breathing assistance. Additional tests are planned to determine the cause of his sudden illness, which struck during Sunday's game in Florence.

The incident unfolded in the 17th minute when Bove collapsed shortly after adjusting his boot. Medical staff quickly attended to him as players shielded him on the field before he was transported by ambulance. His collapse prompted the match's suspension, which will be rescheduled. Bove's recovery is eagerly anticipated by Fiorentina's management and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)