Left Menu

Fiorentina Midfielder Edoardo Bove's Sudden Collapse Sparks Concern

Edoardo Bove, a Fiorentina midfielder, is recovering in hospital after collapsing during a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The 22-year-old is stable, no longer requires assisted breathing, and is communicating with his team. Fiorentina is focusing on their upcoming match against Empoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:34 IST
Fiorentina Midfielder Edoardo Bove's Sudden Collapse Sparks Concern

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove remains in a hospital in Florence after a dramatic collapse during a Serie A match with Inter Milan. The 22-year-old is now stable, according to his club, and has been communicating with teammates through a video call.

Bove had an uneventful night at Careggi University Hospital, and Fiorentina has confirmed he no longer requires breathing assistance. Additional tests are planned to determine the cause of his sudden illness, which struck during Sunday's game in Florence.

The incident unfolded in the 17th minute when Bove collapsed shortly after adjusting his boot. Medical staff quickly attended to him as players shielded him on the field before he was transported by ambulance. His collapse prompted the match's suspension, which will be rescheduled. Bove's recovery is eagerly anticipated by Fiorentina's management and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024