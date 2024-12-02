Left Menu

Empowering Athletes: The Success of Khelo India Scheme

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the Khelo India Scheme's success in identifying 2781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, providing them essential support through coaching, medical care, and allowances. The scheme has contributed significantly to India’s success in international sports events, including the 2022 Asian Games.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the Khelo India Scheme is making significant strides, having identified 2781 athletes in 21 sports, including para-athletics. This initiative is part of the Khelo India Talent Development programme, which provides vital support to athletes.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya explained the program's method of nurturing talent by offering robust support, including coaching, equipment, and medical care, coupled with a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA). Currently, these Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) train at National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) under the Sports Authority of India and other accredited academies.

Mandaviya emphasized the scheme's role in strengthening India's sports talent pool, significantly impacting international competitions. In the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, 124 out of 644 Indian athletes were KIAs, contributing to 42 of the total 106 medals won by India. The program also prepares athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 28 KIAs in the contingent of 117 athletes.

