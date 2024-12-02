Left Menu

Vuelta a Espana's Italian Premiere: A Historic Kickoff

For the first time, the Vuelta a Espana will commence in Italy during its 90th edition, set for August 23. Starting in Turin, the race spans multiple Italian regions before heading back to Spain, marking the sixth time the Vuelta begins outside its home nation.

Updated: 02-12-2024 22:23 IST
The Vuelta a Espana is set to make history next year as it begins in Italy for the first time, organizers announced Monday. This historic start will see the race kick off on August 23rd in the picturesque region of Piedmont.

The inaugural stage launches in Turin, concluding in Novara, followed by a second stage starting in Alba with a dramatic mountain finish at Limone Piemonte. Spectators can anticipate thrilling action as the third stage tackles the Issiglio Pass, running from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.

Marking only the sixth instance of the Vuelta starting outside Spain, this edition reaffirms the race's international appeal. Plans are already underway for Monaco to host the race in 2026.

