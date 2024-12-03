Left Menu

FA Cup Drama: Manchester United Faces Arsenal Showdown

The FA Cup third round in January sees Manchester United face Arsenal, the record 14-time winners. Manchester City hosts Salford City, Liverpool meets Accrington Stanley, Chelsea faces Morecambe, and Tottenham travels to Tamworth. Matches will occur between January 9th and 13th.

Updated: 03-12-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:20 IST
Manchester United is set for an exciting clash with Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup this January. The contest will take place between January 9th and 13th, bringing together the holders and the record 14-time winners.

In other matchups, last season's FA Cup runners-up, Manchester City, will host their fourth-tier neighbors, Salford City. Premier League leaders Liverpool are preparing to welcome Accrington Stanley, while Chelsea will compete at home against Morecambe, another League Two team.

Tottenham Hotspur is gearing up to travel to Tamworth in what promises to be a thrilling non-league encounter. The stage is set for a series of intriguing matches as top-tier clubs join the FA Cup competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

