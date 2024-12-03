FA Cup Draw Sets Stage for Arsenal vs. Manchester United Showdown

Manchester United, the holders of the FA Cup, are set to face the formidable Arsenal, 14-time winners, in a highly anticipated third-round clash this January. This matchup, among others, promises to deliver thrilling moments as top-tier clubs join the fray.

The competition's third round, scheduled from January 9-13, will also see Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea facing lower-tier teams at home. Aston Villa, another storied club with seven titles, will meet West Ham United in an all-Premier League encounter.

The draw offers promising narratives, such as Tottenham's journey to non-league Tamworth and Brighton's visit to Championship side Norwich City. These matches build anticipation as teams vie for advancement and glory in the historic competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)