Epic Clashes: FA Cup Third Round Unveils Riveting Battles

The FA Cup third-round draw features Manchester United starting its title defense against Arsenal, with intriguing matchups like Tottenham hosting non-league Tamworth. Highlights include Manchester City vs. Salford City and Accrington Stanley facing Liverpool. The round will take place around January 11-12, with 44 Premier League and Championship teams entering.

London | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:30 IST
The FA Cup third round is set to deliver exciting football action as Manchester United begins its title defense with a challenging fixture against Arsenal. This round features several captivating matchups, pitting top-tier English Premier League teams against lower league rivals.

Among the notable fixtures, non-league Tamworth will relish the opportunity to host Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester City faces Salford City, a club with connections to United's legendary 'Class of 92', including icons like Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Accrington Stanley, facing a tough outing against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield, adds to the drama. The third round, occurring around January 11-12, brings together 44 clubs from the Premier League and the Championship, joining the 20 teams that triumphed in previous rounds.

