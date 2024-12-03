Epic Clashes: FA Cup Third Round Unveils Riveting Battles

The FA Cup third round is set to deliver exciting football action as Manchester United begins its title defense with a challenging fixture against Arsenal. This round features several captivating matchups, pitting top-tier English Premier League teams against lower league rivals.

Among the notable fixtures, non-league Tamworth will relish the opportunity to host Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester City faces Salford City, a club with connections to United's legendary 'Class of 92', including icons like Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Accrington Stanley, facing a tough outing against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield, adds to the drama. The third round, occurring around January 11-12, brings together 44 clubs from the Premier League and the Championship, joining the 20 teams that triumphed in previous rounds.

