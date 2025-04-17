Liverpool Poised for Historic 20th English Title as Relegation Looms for Leicester and Ipswich

Liverpool stands on the brink of history, with the potential to secure a record-equaling 20th English football title this weekend. The club has transformed the Premier League race into a one-sided affair as rival teams faltered throughout the season.

Despite a slow start against Manchester City and Arsenal, Liverpool dominated the standings. They have been leading since late September, and if they succeed against 19th-placed Leicester City, while Arsenal falls to Ipswich Town, Liverpool could achieve legendary status alongside Manchester United.

The relegation zone sees Leicester City on the verge of dropping back to the Championship, marking a stark reversal of fortunes following a challenging campaign. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town's survival is contingent on unlikely wins, showcasing the unpredictable drama of this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)