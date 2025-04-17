Left Menu

Liverpool Poised for Historic 20th English Title as Relegation Looms for Leicester and Ipswich

Liverpool is on the verge of securing a record-equaling 20th English football title. This comes as Leicester City and Ipswich Town face looming relegation. Arne Slot could join elite managers by winning in his inaugural season. Both top-tier triumphs and relegation struggles reflect the season's dramatic turns.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:07 IST
Liverpool stands on the brink of history, with the potential to secure a record-equaling 20th English football title this weekend. The club has transformed the Premier League race into a one-sided affair as rival teams faltered throughout the season.

Despite a slow start against Manchester City and Arsenal, Liverpool dominated the standings. They have been leading since late September, and if they succeed against 19th-placed Leicester City, while Arsenal falls to Ipswich Town, Liverpool could achieve legendary status alongside Manchester United.

The relegation zone sees Leicester City on the verge of dropping back to the Championship, marking a stark reversal of fortunes following a challenging campaign. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town's survival is contingent on unlikely wins, showcasing the unpredictable drama of this season.

