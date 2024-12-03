Left Menu

Emotional Return: Ranieri's Roma Faces Atalanta Setback

Claudio Ranieri returned to coach Roma at Stadio Olimpico amidst an emotional atmosphere, as the team faced Atalanta. Despite strong support, Roma lost 2-0 with goals from Marten de Roon and Nicolò Zaniolo. The match was highlighted by support for Edoardo Bove, who collapsed recently during a match.

Emotional Return: Ranieri's Roma Faces Atalanta Setback
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a poignant Serie A evening in Rome, Claudio Ranieri made an emotional return to the Stadio Olimpico as Roma's head coach, in a match marked by intense fan support for Edoardo Bove following his recent health scare.

Despite the uplifting atmosphere, Roma was defeated 2-0 by Atalanta, who narrowed the gap with league leaders Napoli to just one point after securing their eighth consecutive victory. The game saw Marten de Roon score with a deflection off Roma's Zeki Çelik in the 69th minute, followed by a goal from Nicolò Zaniolo that sealed the win in the closing moments.

Roma, now two points above the relegation zone, is managed by Ranieri for his third spell as the team's fourth coach this season. Fans greeted his return with banners and cheers, while the team showed solidarity with Bove, wearing shirts emblazoned with 'Forza Edo' in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

