Mystery on Aoraki: Missing Climbers in New Zealand

Authorities in New Zealand are investigating the disappearance of three climbers from the US and Canada who did not return from their ascent of Aoraki, the country's highest peak. Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, both certified alpine guides from the US, and an unnamed Canadian climber are currently unaccounted for.

The climbers were last seen on Saturday when they flew to a hut partway up the mountain. On Monday, they failed to meet their arranged transport following the climb. Police have since discovered several items believed to belong to the missing men, though their whereabouts remain unknown.

Search operations, hindered by adverse weather conditions forecasted to persist until Thursday, are set to resume when possible. Aoraki, reaching 3,724 meters, is renowned for its challenging conditions, contributing to over 240 deaths recorded since the 20th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)