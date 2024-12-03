Left Menu

Smith's Thumb Scare: Will He Make the Cut for Adelaide Test?

Steve Smith incurred a thumb injury during practice ahead of the crucial Test against India at Adelaide. Though he returned to the nets, Smith's form has been underwhelming, raising concerns for Australia. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is out with injury, adding pressure to the squad's preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:21 IST
Smith's Thumb Scare: Will He Make the Cut for Adelaide Test?
Steve Smith. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket star Steve Smith suffered a concerning hit to his right thumb while batting at the nets ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Adelaide, as reported by Wisden. On Tuesday, Smith's incident raised alarm after being struck by a throwdown from teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

The Australian medical staff promptly attended to Smith, who gingerly assessed his sore thumb before leaving the nets, though he returned shortly after, indicating no serious long-term impairment that might deter his participation. Smith's current form remains a struggle, with recent performances not reflecting his previous excellence.

In the recent Perth Test, Smith's performance was lackluster, with the team suffering a substantial 295-run defeat. Australia's squad faces further challenges as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined by a side strain, while Scott Boland is likely to step into his shoes, with other players on standby to bolster the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024