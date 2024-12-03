Smith's Thumb Scare: Will He Make the Cut for Adelaide Test?

Australian cricket star Steve Smith suffered a concerning hit to his right thumb while batting at the nets ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Adelaide, as reported by Wisden. On Tuesday, Smith's incident raised alarm after being struck by a throwdown from teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

The Australian medical staff promptly attended to Smith, who gingerly assessed his sore thumb before leaving the nets, though he returned shortly after, indicating no serious long-term impairment that might deter his participation. Smith's current form remains a struggle, with recent performances not reflecting his previous excellence.

In the recent Perth Test, Smith's performance was lackluster, with the team suffering a substantial 295-run defeat. Australia's squad faces further challenges as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined by a side strain, while Scott Boland is likely to step into his shoes, with other players on standby to bolster the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)