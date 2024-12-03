Left Menu

Court Ruling Could Unlock Funds for Indian Sports Federations

The Indian Centre requests Delhi High Court approval to release funds to national sports federations. This financial aid aims to support sportspersons preparing for global events, potentially impacting India's 2036 Olympic bid. Opposition from Rahul Mehra cites compliance issues with the National Sports Development Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to allocate funds to national sports federations. This move, they argue, will support athletes in preparing for international competitions, a crucial step if India intends to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The hearing, presided over by Chief Justice Manmohan, emphasized the long-term benefits of such funding, highlighting India's ambition to host the Olympic Games in 2036 as a motivating factor for the proposal.

While government officials advocate for fund disbursement, noting its necessity for athlete training and event organization, opposition from Rahul Mehra questions the impact of these funds on the 2036 bid and criticizes the adherence to the National Sports Development Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

