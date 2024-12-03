Court Ruling Could Unlock Funds for Indian Sports Federations

The Indian government has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to allocate funds to national sports federations. This move, they argue, will support athletes in preparing for international competitions, a crucial step if India intends to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The hearing, presided over by Chief Justice Manmohan, emphasized the long-term benefits of such funding, highlighting India's ambition to host the Olympic Games in 2036 as a motivating factor for the proposal.

While government officials advocate for fund disbursement, noting its necessity for athlete training and event organization, opposition from Rahul Mehra questions the impact of these funds on the 2036 bid and criticizes the adherence to the National Sports Development Code.

