Gujarat's Grand Sports Event: Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 Unveiled

The Gujarat government's annual sports extravaganza, 'Khel Mahakumbh 3.0', will open its registration doors on December 5. The event, slated for inauguration in early January, will see the participation of athletes across numerous disciplines until March 31, announced Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, on Tuesday.

Spanning 39 sports, including 32 Olympic and seven emerging sports, this year's Mahakumbh aims to spotlight the athletic potential of the state while promoting a robust sports culture. Originating in 2010 under Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative encourages youth engagement in sports for physical fitness and cultural development.

With nearly 66 lakh participants in the previous edition, this year invites a wide range, from juniors to seniors, able-bodied to differently-abled athletes, to compete in a variety of sporting events. Registration runs until December 25, with competitions scheduled at levels ranging from local schools to district arenas.

