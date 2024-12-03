Left Menu

Marinos Soar to Top in Asian Champions League with 4-0 Victory

Yokohama F Marinos ascended to the summit of the Asian Champions League Elite standings with a decisive 4-0 win over Central Coast Mariners. Vissel Kobe and Gwangju FC squandered their chances to advance, while Johor Darul Ta'zim ended scoreless against Buriram United in a turbulent encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST
Yokohama F Marinos soared to the top of the Asian Champions League Elite standings with a commanding 4-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners. The win allowed the team to surpass Vissel Kobe and Gwangju FC, both of whom missed opportunities to secure their spots in the competition's last 16.

Kobe, who had been leading the table, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pohang Steelers, and Gwangju FC settled for a 1-1 draw against a resilient 10-man Shanghai Port. JDT and Buriram United played out a goalless draw in a fiery contest that saw red cards for players from both teams.

Leading the charge for Marinos was Kento Inoue, who scored twice early in the match to establish dominance. Additional goals from Anderson Lopes and Jun Amano ensured the squad's ascent to the league summit based on goal difference. Meanwhile, other fixtures saw mixed results, keeping the race for knockout stage spots open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

