Australia Aims to Bounce Back in Adelaide Showdown

After suffering a crushing defeat in the series opener, Australia is eager to retaliate in the day-night test against India at Adelaide Oval, boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma. The pink-ball format stands as an advantage for the host team, who have a stellar record in such matches.

Australia's test strategy has come under extreme scrutiny after their 295-run loss in Perth, with both the public and media expressing significant dissatisfaction. The lineup will inevitably see a change due to the injury of key paceman Josh Hazlewood, but the team remains confident in their abilities.

As India's fans hit the stands in support of their team, Rohit Sharma's return adds to their strength. His comeback is set amid speculation over the batting order, shifting dynamics with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's strong performances in recent games.

