KL Rahul Braces for First Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide

As preparations begin for the pink-ball, day-night second Test against Australia in Adelaide, Indian batter KL Rahul has discussed the challenges posed by the unique ball. Describing it as feeling faster and harder, Rahul, who was pivotal in India's commanding 295-run win in the Perth Test with scores of 26 and 77, will again find himself in the spotlight when the Test begins at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

India enters the Adelaide matchup with both psychological and physical advantages, buoyed by their prior robust showing, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling and leadership. Yet, they also aim to overcome the haunting memories of their 2020 pink-ball Test at Adelaide, where they were bowled out for a dismal 36 runs. On that occasion, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood decimated the Indian batting line-up, handing Australia a simple chase of 90 runs.

In the pre-match press conference, Rahul revealed that this is his first pink-ball Test, and he has been consulting experienced teammates. "I'm playing my first pink-ball Test match and lack the game experience that others have, so discussions with seasoned players on their challenges and management strategies have been invaluable," stated Rahul.

The pink ball's dynamics differ from the traditional red ball, affecting visibility and delivery timing, posing distinct challenges for players, according to Rahul. "We've been training rigorously and, hopefully, will be acclimatized by match day," Rahul added, emphasizing simplicity in approach.

Rahul highlighted the team's efforts in understanding the pink ball's reactions, noting expected fast bowler support and seam movement, reminiscent of the conditions they faced in Perth's initial day. "We've encountered similar conditions in the nets; this was evident on day one in Perth with significant seam movement," he observed.

The batter stressed the difficulty of gauging a pink ball coming from a bowler. "The ball feels harder compared to the red ball when fielding and batting; it reaches faster," he explained.

Despite the hurdles, Rahul is enthusiastic about his pink-ball debut. "Entering with an open mind, I am eager to address the challenges as they arise," he remarked. India, leading 1-0 in the series after their record win in Perth, will tackle the Adelaide Test in the day-night format starting Friday.

Australia's squad for the second Test includes: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster. The Indian team features: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar. Reserves include Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal.

