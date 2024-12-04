Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Last Ride with Mercedes: A Grand Finale in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton's final race with Mercedes takes place in Abu Dhabi, as McLaren and Ferrari battle for the constructors' title. Despite Max Verstappen already clinching the driver's championship, the spotlight is on Hamilton's transition to Ferrari and the end of an era at Mercedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:24 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton is set to conclude his illustrious career with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. With constructor rivals McLaren and Ferrari vying for a long-awaited title, the race promises to be a historic conclusion to the season.

Despite Red Bull's Max Verstappen claiming his fourth consecutive championship in Las Vegas last month, Mercedes and Hamilton fans are focused on a significant end of an era. McLaren, who secured Hamilton's first title in 2008, leads Ferrari by 21 points ahead of the season finale at Yas Marina.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, regards the event as a celebration of Hamilton's 26-year tenure with the team. As Hamilton transitions to Ferrari, Wolff remains optimistic about closing this chapter with a memorable on-track performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

