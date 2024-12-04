Left Menu

Pakistan Shakes Up Playing XI for Final T20I Against Zimbabwe

Pakistan makes strategic changes in their squad for the final T20I against Zimbabwe, bringing in new players to replace rested ones. With a 2-0 lead, Pakistan's Muqeem shines with a crucial five-wicket haul. The series concludes before Pakistan embarks on a tour to South Africa.

04-12-2024
In a strategic move, Pakistan's cricket team has modified their playing XI for the final T20I match against Zimbabwe. Key changes include the exclusion of Saim Ayub, replaced by Sahibzada Farhan, with several other players being rested.

The lineup adjustments feature Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Irfan Khan Niazi sitting out, while replacements Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, and Mohammad Hasnain have been called up for the game. Qasim, with three T20I caps, Arafat with four wickets in the format, and seasoned Hasnain, holding 25 wickets in 27 matches, bring a range of experience to the side.

Salman Ali Agha leads the team, aiming to maintain their unassailable series lead after a dominant 10-wicket victory in the second match, marking Zimbabwe's lowest T20I score in history. This victory highlighted Sufiyan Muqeem's brilliant bowling, claiming five wickets for just three runs. Pakistan wraps up the series Thursday before turning their attention to their South Africa tour starting December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

