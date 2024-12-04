Left Menu

Real Kashmir FC Triumphs at Home in Thrilling Match

Real Kashmir FC secured a 2-1 victory against Delhi FC in an I-League match, thanks to goals from Bouba Aminou and Lalramdinsanga Ralte. Delhi's Stephane Samir Binong scored late, but Real Kashmir maintained their lead. In another match, Churchill Brothers beat SC Bengaluru 3-1.

Updated: 04-12-2024
  • India

Real Kashmir FC delighted home fans with a closely contested 2-1 win over Delhi FC in an I-League fixture on Wednesday. Bouba Aminou and Lalramdinsanga Ralte were the goal scorers for the home side, while Stephane Samir Binong offered a solitary response for the visitors.

The game was not without drama, as Delhi's goalkeeper Debnath Mondal found himself the center of several controversies, including a yellow card for leaving his position to argue with the referee. Despite his antics, Mondal showcased his skills with notable saves, though eventually succumbing to Aminou's close-range header in the 72nd minute.

Elsewhere, Churchill Brothers celebrated their first win of the season with a 3-1 triumph against SC Bengaluru. Goals by Sebastian Gutierrez, Pape Alassane Gassama, and Wayde Lekay sealed the victory, racing the Red Machines to four points this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

