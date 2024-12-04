Real Kashmir FC Triumphs at Home in Thrilling Match

Real Kashmir FC delighted home fans with a closely contested 2-1 win over Delhi FC in an I-League fixture on Wednesday. Bouba Aminou and Lalramdinsanga Ralte were the goal scorers for the home side, while Stephane Samir Binong offered a solitary response for the visitors.

The game was not without drama, as Delhi's goalkeeper Debnath Mondal found himself the center of several controversies, including a yellow card for leaving his position to argue with the referee. Despite his antics, Mondal showcased his skills with notable saves, though eventually succumbing to Aminou's close-range header in the 72nd minute.

Elsewhere, Churchill Brothers celebrated their first win of the season with a 3-1 triumph against SC Bengaluru. Goals by Sebastian Gutierrez, Pape Alassane Gassama, and Wayde Lekay sealed the victory, racing the Red Machines to four points this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)