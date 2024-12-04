Left Menu

Dravid's Reflections on Iconic Adelaide Test: A Partnership for the Ages

Rahul Dravid shares insights from the iconic Adelaide Test in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his 303-run partnership with VVS Laxman proved pivotal. As India gears up for another Adelaide Test, Dravid's reminiscences highlight the perseverance and synergy that defined their historic victory against Australia.

Updated: 04-12-2024 23:01 IST
Rahul Dravid (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As anticipation mounts for the second Test match at Adelaide in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, cricket fans eagerly await the renowned Pink Ball Test. Indian cricket legend and former coach Rahul Dravid recently shared exclusive insights with Star Sports, recalling his unforgettable partnership with VVS Laxman during the 2003-04 series in Adelaide. Dravid reflected on the formidable challenge that Australia presented, particularly after amassing an imposing 556 runs in merely 1.5 days. With India struggling at 85-4, Dravid took the crease alongside Laxman, both determined to overcome the obstacle.

Dravid candidly recalled, "I was burdened by the thought, 'I've got the captain run out; I better make amends.' It was my error getting Saurav (Ganguly) run out, a mistake I own. Our focus was on building a partnership and chasing the daunting 556-run target. Against all odds, we managed to achieve a vital 303-run stand." Thanks to their significant efforts, India responded with a robust 523, largely due to Dravid's 233 and Laxman's 148.

Emphasizing the unique synergy with Laxman, Dravid explained, "We shared prior experiences of big partnerships, recalling an epic one in Kolkata in 2001 and another in a domestic game for South Zone. While we didn't dwell on past achievements, our primary aim was to forge a resilient partnership." As the innings progressed, Dravid noted favorable batting conditions that facilitated their scoring. "The wicket played well, the ball softened, and runs became easier. Batting with Laxman is always a delight; his style complemented mine, allowing us to steer the innings successfully."

The legendary partnership culminated in a momentous victory for India by four wickets, with Dravid adding 72 not out in the second innings to chase down 230. As the current Indian team prepares for another critical Adelaide test, Dravid's reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the grit necessary to succeed in demanding situations.

Latest News

